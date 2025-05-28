Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

MNMD has 36-month beta value of 2.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MNMD is 72.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNMD on May 28, 2025 was 1.27M shares.

The stock of Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) has decreased by -2.19 when compared to last closing price of 7.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $MNMD–Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (the “Company” or “MindMed”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, today announced the appointment of Brandi L. Roberts as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective June 2, 2025. In her new role, Ms. Roberts will join MindMed’s executive leadership team where she will oversee all aspects of financial strategy, capital planning, accounting, in.

MNMD’s Market Performance

Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) has experienced a 1.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.61% rise in the past month, and a 5.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.34% for MNMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.69% for MNMD’s stock, with a 6.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNMD stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MNMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MNMD in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $23 based on the research report published on January 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNMD reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for MNMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2024.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to MNMD, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

MNMD Trading at 13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +12.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNMD rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.69. In addition, Mind Medicine Inc saw 2.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNMD starting from Barrow Robert, who sale 21,208 shares at the price of $6.74 back on Mar 25 ’25. After this action, Barrow Robert now owns 856,556 shares of Mind Medicine Inc, valued at $142,942 using the latest closing price.

Karlin Daniel, the Chief Medical Officer of Mind Medicine Inc, sale 6,836 shares at $6.74 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25 ’25, which means that Karlin Daniel is holding 446,177 shares at $46,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNMD

The total capital return value is set at -0.47. Equity return is now at value -37.07, with -28.18 for asset returns.

Based on Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -46.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -103.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.