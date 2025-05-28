Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MBOT is 35.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.83% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of MBOT was 2.38M shares.

MBOT) stock’s latest price update

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT)’s stock price has plunge by 10.93relation to previous closing price of 2.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.31% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-04-23 that The addition of a seasoned VP of Marketing compliments the recent hiring of the Company’s VP of Sales to establish its commercialization readiness infrastructure

MBOT’s Market Performance

Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) has seen a 14.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.34% gain in the past month and a 90.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for MBOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.59% for MBOT’s stock, with a 103.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBOT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MBOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MBOT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $26 based on the research report published on January 13, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MBOT reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for MBOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 24th, 2019.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to MBOT, setting the target price at $1.75 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

MBOT Trading at 37.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +13.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBOT rose by +13.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +214.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Microbot Medical Inc saw 167.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MBOT

The total capital return value is set at -0.32. Equity return is now at value -66.48, with -61.02 for asset returns.

Based on Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -67.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -11.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.