MGM Resorts International (MGM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is above average at 14.33x. The 36-month beta value for MGM is also noteworthy at 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MGM is 207.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.22% of that float. The average trading volume of MGM on May 28, 2025 was 5.85M shares.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.04 in relation to its previous close of 31.35. However, the company has experienced a -4.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MGM’s Market Performance

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has experienced a -4.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.01% rise in the past month, and a -9.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for MGM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.81% for MGM stock, with a simple moving average of -9.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGM stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for MGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGM in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $50 based on the research report published on February 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to MGM, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on July 03rd of the previous year.

MGM Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGM fell by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.58. In addition, MGM Resorts International saw -7.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGM starting from SANDERS COREY IAN, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $34.43 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, SANDERS COREY IAN now owns 281,530 shares of MGM Resorts International, valued at $1,377,048 using the latest closing price.

TAYLOR DANIEL J, the Director of MGM Resorts International, sale 5,261 shares at $34.93 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that TAYLOR DANIEL J is holding 0 shares at $183,767 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for MGM Resorts International stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 21.38, with 1.61 for asset returns.

Based on MGM Resorts International (MGM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 11.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 11.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In summary, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.