MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc ADR (MRM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ: MRM) has decreased by -6.00 when compared to last closing price of 1.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 78.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that TOKYO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (the “Company” or “MEDIROM”), today announced that for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company had total revenue of $52,736,000, a 22% increase over total revenue of $43,388,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023. (The Company reports its financial results in Japanese yen and figures presented in this press release in US dollars have been translated for convenience at the exchange rate of ¥ 157.37 = US$1.00. See “Convenience Translations to US Dollars” below for more information.)

Is It Worth Investing in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ: MRM) Right Now?

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ: MRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02x compared to its average ratio. MRM has 36-month beta value of 0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average trading volume of MRM on May 28, 2025 was 1.85M shares.

MRM’s Market Performance

MRM’s stock has seen a 78.48% increase for the week, with a 84.31% rise in the past month and a 88.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.81% for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.66% for MRM’s stock, with a -25.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MRM Trading at 80.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.90%, as shares surge +101.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRM rose by +78.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9954. In addition, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc ADR saw 36.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1 for the present operating margin

0.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc ADR stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.18. Equity return is now at value 23.48, with 1.83 for asset returns.

Based on MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc ADR (MRM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 387.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at -9.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc ADR (MRM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.