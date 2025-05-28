Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MDCX is 2.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDCX on May 28, 2025 was 109.97K shares.

MDCX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Medicus Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: MDCX) has decreased by -15.50 when compared to last closing price of 7.29.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -20.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. proactiveinvestors.com reported 2025-05-25 that Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) CEO Raza Bokhari talked with Proactive about the company’s newly announced regulatory approval to expand its Phase 2 trial into the United Arab Emirates. The study is focused on a noninvasive therapy for basal cell carcinoma (BCC), the most common form of cancer globally.

MDCX’s Market Performance

Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX) has experienced a -20.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 55.95% rise in the past month, and a 55.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.99% for MDCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.56% for MDCX’s stock, with a 74.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MDCX Trading at 40.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.20%, as shares surge +50.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDCX fell by -20.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.57. In addition, Medicus Pharma Ltd saw 153.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDCX starting from VELOCITY FUND PARTNERS, LP, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $7.72 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, VELOCITY FUND PARTNERS, LP now owns 3,248,741 shares of Medicus Pharma Ltd, valued at $578,940 using the latest closing price.

VELOCITY FUND PARTNERS, LP, the Major Shareholders of Medicus Pharma Ltd, proposed sale 118,000 shares at $195.49 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that VELOCITY FUND PARTNERS, LP is holding shares at $23,067,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDCX

The total capital return value is set at -6.26. Equity return is now at value -1882.04, with -435.53 for asset returns.

Based on Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -44.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -16.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -10.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Medicus Pharma Ltd (MDCX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.