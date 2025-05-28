McDonald’s Corp (MCD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.12 in comparison to its previous close of 314.57, however, the company has experienced a -1.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. 247wallst.com reported 2025-05-27 that These dividend stocks have recession-resistant businesses and are generally quite stable.

Is It Worth Investing in McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) is above average at 27.78x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MCD is 714.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MCD on May 28, 2025 was 3.75M shares.

MCD’s Market Performance

MCD stock saw a decrease of -1.95% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.57% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.07% for McDonald’s Corp (MCD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.02% for MCD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCD

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCD reach a price target of $340, previously predicting the price at $335. The rating they have provided for MCD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 27th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to MCD, setting the target price at $334 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

MCD Trading at 0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.58%, as shares sank -0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCD fell by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $315.00. In addition, McDonald’s Corp saw 8.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCD starting from JOSEPH ERLINGER, who proposed sale 939 shares at the price of $314.31 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, JOSEPH ERLINGER now owns shares of McDonald’s Corp, valued at $295,137 using the latest closing price.

Erlinger Joseph M., the President, McDonald’s USA of McDonald’s Corp, sale 939 shares at $315.07 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that Erlinger Joseph M. is holding 11,161 shares at $295,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.45 for the present operating margin

0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for McDonald’s Corp stands at 0.32. The total capital return value is set at 0.22.

Based on McDonald’s Corp (MCD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at -15.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 13.95 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, McDonald’s Corp (MCD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.