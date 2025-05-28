Mattel, Inc (MAT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Mattel, Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.52 compared to its previous closing price of 19.01. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mattel, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAT), a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, today announced that it has partnered with Uken Games, an independent game studio based in Canada, known for building games that captivate millions of players worldwide, to develop Mattel™ Match: Toybox Unlocked, a free-to-play match game that brings together all of Mattel’s iconic brands in a brand-new digital.

Is It Worth Investing in Mattel, Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) Right Now?

Mattel, Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MAT is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MAT is 320.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAT on May 28, 2025 was 4.75M shares.

MAT’s Market Performance

The stock of Mattel, Inc (MAT) has seen a -2.55% decrease in the past week, with a 24.30% rise in the past month, and a -9.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for MAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.96% for MAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAT in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAT reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for MAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MAT, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on February 05th of the previous year.

MAT Trading at 10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +23.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.22. In addition, Mattel, Inc saw 9.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAT starting from DISILVESTRO ANTHONY, who proposed sale 362,704 shares at the price of $20.10 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, DISILVESTRO ANTHONY now owns shares of Mattel, Inc, valued at $7,288,811 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mattel, Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 8.63 for asset returns.

Based on Mattel, Inc (MAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 909.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mattel, Inc (MAT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.