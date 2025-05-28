Match Group Inc (MTCH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.80 in relation to its previous close of 29.21. However, the company has experienced a 1.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that Juve Stabia’s continued advance in the Serie A playoffs will once again be streamed live and air free in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom, building both Brera Holdings’ and the Club’s profiles Juve Stabia’s continued advance in the Serie A playoffs will once again be streamed live and air free in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom, building both Brera Holdings’ and the Club’s profiles

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) is above average at 14.96x. The 36-month beta value for MTCH is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MTCH is 243.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.36% of that float. The average trading volume of MTCH on May 28, 2025 was 5.39M shares.

MTCH’s Market Performance

MTCH’s stock has seen a 1.30% increase for the week, with a 0.83% rise in the past month and a -6.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for Match Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.08% for MTCH’s stock, with a -8.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTCH reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for MTCH stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on February 06th, 2025.

MTCH Trading at 1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.41. In addition, Match Group Inc saw -7.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Rascoff Spencer M, who purchase 70,885 shares at the price of $28.05 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Rascoff Spencer M now owns 137,478 shares of Match Group Inc, valued at $1,988,247 using the latest closing price.

Swidler Gary, the President of Match Group Inc, sale 242,209 shares at $32.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07 ’25, which means that Swidler Gary is holding 1,690 shares at $7,960,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.24.

Based on Match Group Inc (MTCH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at -18.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 951.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Match Group Inc (MTCH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.