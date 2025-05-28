Marcus Corp (MCS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for MCS is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MCS is 22.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.06% of that float. The average trading volume for MCS on May 28, 2025 was 210.14K shares.

MCS) stock’s latest price update

Marcus Corp (NYSE: MCS)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.67 in comparison to its previous close of 17.06, however, the company has experienced a 10.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marcus Theatres®, the nation’s fourth largest theatre circuit and a division of Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS), today announced that it achieved a record-setting Memorial Day weekend in box office sales, attendance, concessions, food and beverage revenue and per cap. With the holiday weekend serving as the unofficial start to the busy summer season, crowds were drawn to the blockbuster hits Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. In addition,.

MCS’s Market Performance

MCS’s stock has risen by 10.91% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.78% and a quarterly drop of -10.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Marcus Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.54% for MCS’s stock, with a 3.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MCS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on May 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCS reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for MCS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 04th, 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MCS, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

MCS Trading at 12.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +12.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCS rose by +10.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.93. In addition, Marcus Corp saw -12.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCS starting from GERSHOWITZ DIANE M, who proposed sale 25,000 shares at the price of $21.70 back on Nov 26 ’24. After this action, GERSHOWITZ DIANE M now owns shares of Marcus Corp, valued at $542,500 using the latest closing price.

KISSINGER THOMAS F, the Sr Exec VP, Gen Counsel & Secy of Marcus Corp, sale 8,000 shares at $22.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06 ’24, which means that KISSINGER THOMAS F is holding 186,585 shares at $178,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marcus Corp stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value -2.83, with -1.25 for asset returns.

Based on Marcus Corp (MCS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 68.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marcus Corp (MCS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.