Maplebear Inc (CART) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ: CART) is above average at 30.90x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CART is 201.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CART on May 28, 2025 was 4.71M shares.

The stock price of Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ: CART) has jumped by 0.13 compared to previous close of 46.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. youtube.com reported 2025-05-23 that Mike Shorr with @ProsperTradingAcademy focuses on three companies with expansive reach in ecommerce and digital advertising. He notes Maplebear (CART) brushing up against a key resistance level, Roku Inc.’s (ROKU) vulnerability of “outperforming to the downside,” and his bullish expectations on Amazon (AMZN).

CART’s Market Performance

Maplebear Inc (CART) has experienced a 2.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.26% rise in the past month, and a -3.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for CART. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.28% for CART’s stock, with a 11.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CART

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CART stocks, with FBN Securities repeating the rating for CART by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for CART in the upcoming period, according to FBN Securities is $44 based on the research report published on March 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CART reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for CART stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 12th, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to CART, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

CART Trading at 11.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CART to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.30%, as shares surge +17.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CART rose by +2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.69. In addition, Maplebear Inc saw 13.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CART starting from Fong Morgan, who sale 4,677 shares at the price of $45.00 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Fong Morgan now owns 461,360 shares of Maplebear Inc, valued at $210,465 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CART

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maplebear Inc stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 12.96, with 10.32 for asset returns.

Based on Maplebear Inc (CART), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 40.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 556.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Maplebear Inc (CART) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.