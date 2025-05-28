Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for MGRX is at 2.44.

The public float for MGRX is 5.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.18% of that float. The average trading volume for MGRX on May 28, 2025 was 256.08K shares.

MGRX) stock’s latest price update

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MGRX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.83 compared to its previous closing price of 1.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 25.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that Dallas, TX, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mangoceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) (“Mangoceuticals” or the “Company”), a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling a variety of health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform under the brands MangoRx and PeachesRx, and a pioneer in innovative wellness solutions, is excited to share groundbreaking results from field studies based on its patented antiviral compound which it refers to as “MGX-0024”. The field studies were conducted by Solice International at Duraiswamy Farm in Palladam, Tamil Nadu, India. These studies, targeting respiratory diseases in chickens, like Newcastle Disease and Chronic Respiratory Disease (CRD), showed MGX-0024, delivered through drinking water, achieved 100% survival against respiratory illnesses in a large-scale trial, offering a promising solution for poultry health and avian flu defense.

MGRX’s Market Performance

Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) has experienced a 25.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.42% rise in the past month, and a -53.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.96% for MGRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.22% for MGRX’s stock, with a -37.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MGRX Trading at -11.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares surge +6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGRX rose by +25.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6547. In addition, Mangoceuticals Inc saw -21.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGRX starting from Hamilton Alex P., who sale 108,426 shares at the price of $0.32 back on Jun 26 ’24. After this action, Hamilton Alex P. now owns 50,000 shares of Mangoceuticals Inc, valued at $34,696 using the latest closing price.

Hamilton Alex P., the Director of Mangoceuticals Inc, sale 16,574 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 25 ’24, which means that Hamilton Alex P. is holding 158,426 shares at $5,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.4 for the present operating margin

0.6 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mangoceuticals Inc stands at -22.88. The total capital return value is set at -0.52. Equity return is now at value -115.87, with -101.36 for asset returns.

Based on Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -81.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -23.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 42.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.