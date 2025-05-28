Make Informed Decisions with Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) Stock Updates

The stock of Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) has seen a -4.79% decrease in the past week, with a -31.18% drop in the past month, and a -58.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.39% for DNUT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.29% for DNUT’s stock, with a -65.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DNUT is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for DNUT is 85.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 27.21% of that float. The average trading volume for DNUT on May 28, 2025 was 5.25M shares.

DNUT) stock’s latest price update

Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.41 in relation to its previous close of 2.91. However, the company has experienced a -4.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of securities of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) between February 25, 2025 and May 7, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 15, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNUT

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNUT reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for DNUT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 26th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to DNUT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

DNUT Trading at -29.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -28.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNUT fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, Krispy Kreme Inc saw -69.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNUT starting from JAB Indulgence B.V., who sale 694,445 shares at the price of $4.32 back on Apr 23 ’25. After this action, JAB Indulgence B.V. now owns 74,190,990 shares of Krispy Kreme Inc, valued at $3,000,002 using the latest closing price.

Riad Sherif, the Former Officer of Krispy Kreme Inc, proposed sale 40,994 shares at $5.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17 ’25, which means that Riad Sherif is holding shares at $219,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.6 for the gross margin

The net margin for Krispy Kreme Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -1.92, with -0.68 for asset returns.

Based on Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 212.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.