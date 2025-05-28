Make Informed Decisions with Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Stock Updates

In the past week, FRSH stock has gone up by 0.27%, with a monthly gain of 5.83% and a quarterly plunge of -12.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Freshworks Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.28% for FRSH’s stock, with a 3.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for FRSH is 188.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FRSH on May 28, 2025 was 3.15M shares.

FRSH) stock’s latest price update

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH)’s stock price has increased by 3.26 compared to its previous closing price of 14.42. However, the company has seen a 0.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that I rate Freshworks as a hold due to macro headwinds, internal restructuring, and AI monetization uncertainty despite solid 1Q25 results. FRSH’s 1Q25 earnings showed strong growth in the EX segment and profitability, with a notable 1,100 net new paying customers added. Freddy AI adoption is promising, with significant traction in large deals, but it’s still early, representing less than 10% of the customer base.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $19 based on the research report published on April 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRSH reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for FRSH stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 21st, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to FRSH, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 16th of the current year.

FRSH Trading at 4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.85. In addition, Freshworks Inc saw -7.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from Taylor Jennifer H, who sale 4,685 shares at the price of $15.41 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Taylor Jennifer H now owns 37,895 shares of Freshworks Inc, valued at $72,196 using the latest closing price.

AUSTIN ROXANNE S, the Director of Freshworks Inc, sale 6,303 shares at $14.75 during a trade that took place back on May 09 ’25, which means that AUSTIN ROXANNE S is holding 169,586 shares at $92,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16 for the present operating margin

0.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc stands at -0.1. The total capital return value is set at -0.1. Equity return is now at value -6.85, with -4.88 for asset returns.

Based on Freshworks Inc (FRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -109.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Freshworks Inc (FRSH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.