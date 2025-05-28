Make Informed Decisions with Cloudflare Inc (NET) Stock Updates

The stock of Cloudflare Inc (NET) has gone up by 2.69% for the week, with a 33.69% rise in the past month and a 13.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for NET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.65% for NET’s stock, with a 46.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for NET is 304.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.99% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of NET was 3.82M shares.

NET) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) has jumped by 2.35 compared to previous close of 158.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NET stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for NET by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NET in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $135 based on the research report published on April 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NET reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for NET stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 25th, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to NET, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

NET Trading at 30.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +33.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NET rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.09. In addition, Cloudflare Inc saw 50.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NET starting from Zatlyn Michelle, who sale 35,098 shares at the price of $156.83 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Zatlyn Michelle now owns 6,390 shares of Cloudflare Inc, valued at $5,504,251 using the latest closing price.

Zatlyn Michelle, the President and Board Co-Chair of Cloudflare Inc, sale 25,640 shares at $157.10 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Zatlyn Michelle is holding 6,390 shares at $4,028,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09 for the present operating margin

0.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cloudflare Inc stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -7.35, with -2.51 for asset returns.

Based on Cloudflare Inc (NET), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -27.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 65.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 14.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cloudflare Inc (NET) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.