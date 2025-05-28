Maiden Holdings Ltd (MHLD) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Maiden Holdings Ltd (MHLD) has gone down by -4.17% for the week, with a -1.71% drop in the past month and a 41.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.71% for MHLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.54% for MHLD’s stock, with a -13.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Maiden Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: MHLD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MHLD is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MHLD is 56.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.77% of that float. The average trading volume for MHLD on May 28, 2025 was 190.59K shares.

MHLD) stock’s latest price update

Maiden Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: MHLD)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.00 in comparison to its previous close of 1.00, however, the company has experienced a -4.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that PEMBROKE, Bermuda and DALLAS, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kestrel Group LLC (“Kestrel”) and Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (“Maiden”) (NASDAQ: MHLD) today announced the successful closing of their previously announced combination, forming a new, publicly listed specialty program group operating under the name Kestrel Group Ltd (“Kestrel Group”).

Analysts’ Opinion of MHLD

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MHLD reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for MHLD stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2017.

MHLD Trading at 15.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares sank -10.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHLD fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2175. In addition, Maiden Holdings Ltd saw -31.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MHLD starting from Jarman William, who sale 4,200 shares at the price of $1.62 back on Sep 23 ’24. After this action, Jarman William now owns 162,255 shares of Maiden Holdings Ltd, valued at $6,809 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MHLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.98 for the present operating margin

1.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maiden Holdings Ltd stands at -3.98. The total capital return value is set at -0.13. Equity return is now at value -147.12, with -26.64 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -182.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Maiden Holdings Ltd (MHLD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.