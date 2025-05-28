Magnite Inc (MGNI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Magnite Inc (MGNI) has seen a 5.09% increase in the past week, with a 30.05% gain in the past month, and a -7.26% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for MGNI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.21% for MGNI stock, with a simple moving average of 11.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) Right Now?

Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 81.19x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MGNI is 136.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.07% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of MGNI was 2.78M shares.

MGNI) stock’s latest price update

Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.82 in relation to its previous close of 15.36. However, the company has experienced a 5.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), the technology-powered real estate brokerage, has selected Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, as its preferred SSP to power data-driven deals. Leveraging Magnite’s programmatic technology, Redfin can connect advertisers with exclusive real estate audiences at key moments in their home-buying journey.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNI stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for MGNI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGNI in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $18 based on the research report published on May 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGNI reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for MGNI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 05th, 2024.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to MGNI, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

MGNI Trading at 27.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +30.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNI rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.48. In addition, Magnite Inc saw 1.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNI starting from DAVID BUONASERA, who proposed sale 8,742 shares at the price of $16.00 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, DAVID BUONASERA now owns shares of Magnite Inc, valued at $139,872 using the latest closing price.

DAVID BUONASERA, the Officer of Magnite Inc, proposed sale 3,653 shares at $15.03 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that DAVID BUONASERA is holding shares at $54,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnite Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 1.21 for asset returns.

Based on Magnite Inc (MGNI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 51.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Magnite Inc (MGNI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.