MAG Silver Corp’s (MAG) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, MAG stock has gone up by 2.98%, with a monthly gain of 21.71% and a quarterly surge of 22.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for MAG Silver Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.66% for MAG’s stock, with a 23.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MAG Silver Corp (AMEX: MAG) Right Now?

MAG Silver Corp (AMEX: MAG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for MAG is at 0.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for MAG is 93.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume for MAG on May 28, 2025 was 1.27M shares.

MAG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MAG Silver Corp (AMEX: MAG) has plunged by -0.11 when compared to previous closing price of 18.67, but the company has seen a 2.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that Does MAG Silver (MAG) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAG

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAG reach a price target of $17.50, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for MAG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 24th, 2024.

MAG Trading at 17.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +19.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAG rose by +2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.97. In addition, MAG Silver Corp saw 38.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

2945935.48 for the present operating margin

-22321.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for MAG Silver Corp stands at 2955741.94. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 16.27, with 15.52 for asset returns.

Based on MAG Silver Corp (MAG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.71. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 141.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -8.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 57271341.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MAG Silver Corp (MAG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.