MAC Copper Ltd (MTAL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTAL is 0.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MTAL is 53.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. On May 28, 2025, MTAL’s average trading volume was 420.20K shares.

MTAL) stock’s latest price update

MAC Copper Ltd (NYSE: MTAL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 21.08 compared to its previous closing price of 10.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 23.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that ST. HELIER, Jersey–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MAC Copper Limited (NYSE:MTAL, ASX:MAC) (“MAC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding scheme implementation deed (“Implementation Deed”) with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (JSE:HAR, NYSE:HMY) (“Harmony”) and Harmony Gold (Australia) Pty Ltd (“Harmony Australia”) (a wholly owned subsidiary of Harmony), under which it is proposed that Harmony Australia will acquire 100% of the issued share capital in MAC by way of a J.

MTAL’s Market Performance

MAC Copper Ltd (MTAL) has experienced a 23.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.69% rise in the past month, and a 15.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for MTAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.35% for MTAL’s stock, with a 10.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTAL

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTAL reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for MTAL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 16th, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to MTAL, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

MTAL Trading at 28.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares surge +30.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTAL rose by +23.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.73. In addition, MAC Copper Ltd saw 15.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for MAC Copper Ltd stands at -0.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.06.

Based on MAC Copper Ltd (MTAL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 59.02 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MAC Copper Ltd (MTAL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.