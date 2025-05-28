Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (NYSE: LOW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.71x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for LOW is 559.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of LOW was 2.88M shares.

Lowe's Cos., Inc (NYSE: LOW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.14 compared to its previous closing price of 221.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LOW’s Market Performance

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW) has experienced a -3.68% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.22% rise in the past month, and a -6.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for LOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.46% for LOW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOW stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for LOW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LOW in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $266 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOW reach a price target of $305, previously predicting the price at $275. The rating they have provided for LOW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 08th, 2024.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to LOW, setting the target price at $323 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

LOW Trading at 0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOW fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $226.86. In addition, Lowe’s Cos., Inc saw -8.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOW starting from Simkins Lawrence, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $245.53 back on Dec 20 ’24. After this action, Simkins Lawrence now owns 1,000 shares of Lowe’s Cos., Inc, valued at $245,532 using the latest closing price.

Vance Quonta D, the EVP, Pro & Home Services of Lowe’s Cos., Inc, sale 7,198 shares at $274.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27 ’24, which means that Vance Quonta D is holding 16,703 shares at $1,974,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lowe’s Cos., Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.45.

Based on Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW), the company’s capital structure generated 1.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.98. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 12.6 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.