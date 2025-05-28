Longevity Health Holdings Inc (XAGE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Longevity Health Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XAGE) has increased by 10.50 when compared to last closing price of 2.38.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -25.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that Pittsburgh, PA, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Longevity Health Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XAGE) (“XAGE,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a company dedicated to advancing human longevity and healthy aging through regenerative bio-aesthetics, diagnostics, and nutrition, today announced the successful sale of 479,621 shares of its common stock at an average price of $4.08 per share through its at-the-market (ATM) equity offering facility. Gross proceeds from the ATM sales totaled approximately $1.96 million, prior to deducting fees and expenses.

Is It Worth Investing in Longevity Health Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XAGE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for XAGE is also noteworthy at 0.55.

The public float for XAGE is 0.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. The average trading volume of XAGE on May 28, 2025 was 581.85K shares.

XAGE’s Market Performance

XAGE’s stock has seen a -25.92% decrease for the week, with a -46.61% drop in the past month and a -63.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.59% for Longevity Health Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.23% for XAGE’s stock, with a -74.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

XAGE Trading at -40.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XAGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.71%, as shares sank -45.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XAGE fell by -25.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, Longevity Health Holdings Inc saw -68.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XAGE starting from Upton Richard A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Sep 13 ’24. After this action, Upton Richard A now owns 15,000 shares of Longevity Health Holdings Inc, valued at $2,336 using the latest closing price.

Gregory Kathryn, the Director of Longevity Health Holdings Inc, purchase 1,260 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06 ’24, which means that Gregory Kathryn is holding 22,500 shares at $643 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XAGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-99.34 for the present operating margin

-0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Longevity Health Holdings Inc stands at -236.55. The total capital return value is set at 1.14.

Based on Longevity Health Holdings Inc (XAGE), the company’s capital structure generated -0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.87. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -101.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -10.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 62.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Longevity Health Holdings Inc (XAGE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.