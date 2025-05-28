Liquidia Corp (LQDA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.63 in comparison to its previous close of 15.35, however, the company has experienced a -8.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, a prostacyclin analog for adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) to improve exercise ability. YUTREPIA is the first and only prostacyclin dry-powder formulation enabled by Liquidia’s proprietary PRINT™ technology, which yields uniform, free-flowing particles designed to enhance deep-lung delivery via an easy-to-use, low-effort device requiring less inspiratory effort.

Is It Worth Investing in Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LQDA is also noteworthy at 0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LQDA is 69.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.59% of that float. The average trading volume of LQDA on May 28, 2025 was 1.33M shares.

LQDA’s Market Performance

LQDA’s stock has seen a -8.40% decrease for the week, with a 10.48% rise in the past month and a 0.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.78% for Liquidia Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.77% for LQDA’s stock, with a 23.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LQDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LQDA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for LQDA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LQDA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $13 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LQDA reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for LQDA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2024.

LQDA Trading at 4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQDA fell by -8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.04. In addition, Liquidia Corp saw 32.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQDA starting from Adair Jason, who sale 455 shares at the price of $14.24 back on Apr 28 ’25. After this action, Adair Jason now owns 183,849 shares of Liquidia Corp, valued at $6,479 using the latest closing price.

Saggar Rajeev, the Chief Medical Officer of Liquidia Corp, sale 2,450 shares at $13.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21 ’25, which means that Saggar Rajeev is holding 263,152 shares at $33,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LQDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.04 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquidia Corp stands at -9.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.77. Equity return is now at value -188.03, with -60.22 for asset returns.

Based on Liquidia Corp (LQDA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.75 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -115.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 92.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Liquidia Corp (LQDA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.