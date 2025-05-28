Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL) has gone up by 0.32% for the week, with a 5.07% rise in the past month and a -58.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.86% for LGHL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.96% for LGHL’s stock, with a -60.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LGHL) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.25.

The public float for LGHL is 0.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.04% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of LGHL was 174.36K shares.

Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LGHL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.68 compared to its previous closing price of 2.76. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LGHL Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR saw -67.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.27 for the present operating margin

0.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR stands at -1.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.32. Equity return is now at value -130.38, with -49.49 for asset returns.

Based on Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -23.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.