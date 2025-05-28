LifeMD Inc (LFMD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) has plunged by -1.65 when compared to previous closing price of 11.54, but the company has seen a 6.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that Bundled Offer Includes Wegovy® at $199 and LifeMD’s Virtual Weight Loss Program for a Total First-Month Cost of $299, $599 per Month Thereafter Bundled Offer Includes Wegovy® at $199 and LifeMD’s Virtual Weight Loss Program for a Total First-Month Cost of $299, $599 per Month Thereafter

Is It Worth Investing in LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LFMD is also noteworthy at 2.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LFMD is 36.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.70% of that float. The average trading volume of LFMD on May 28, 2025 was 1.77M shares.

LFMD’s Market Performance

The stock of LifeMD Inc (LFMD) has seen a 6.67% increase in the past week, with a 86.07% rise in the past month, and a 120.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.14% for LFMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.58% for LFMD’s stock, with a 95.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFMD stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for LFMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LFMD in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $12 based on the research report published on December 10, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LFMD reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for LFMD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 04th, 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LFMD, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

LFMD Trading at 59.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +31.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFMD rose by +6.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.34. In addition, LifeMD Inc saw 129.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFMD starting from Schreiber Justin, who sale 21,995 shares at the price of $7.53 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, Schreiber Justin now owns 2,553,726 shares of LifeMD Inc, valued at $165,684 using the latest closing price.

Schreiber Justin, the Chairman and CEO of LifeMD Inc, sale 3,005 shares at $7.50 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that Schreiber Justin is holding 2,550,721 shares at $22,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0 for the present operating margin

0.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeMD Inc stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.01.

Based on LifeMD Inc (LFMD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.61. The debt to equity ratio resting at -10.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -6.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.67for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, LifeMD Inc (LFMD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.