Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (LHSW): A Technical Analysis

The public float for LHSW is 17.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LHSW on May 28, 2025 was 929.63K shares.

LHSW) stock’s latest price update

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (NASDAQ: LHSW)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.35 in comparison to its previous close of 1.41, however, the company has experienced a 25.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that Fueling R&D of New Industrial Robots and Asia-Pacific Manufacturing Base Expansion Shenzhen, China, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (Nasdaq: LHSW) (the “Company”), a provider of machine vision products and solutions applied in a wide range of businesses across industries in China, today announced it received a letter of intent (the “LOI”) from a large investment fund in China, Hangzhou Yuhang Economic Development Equity Investment Fund (the “Fund”), for a funding of no more than RMB200 million. The Company plans to apply the investment primarily to support the R&D of its next-generation industrial robots and the construction of the Company’s manufacturing base in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province.

LHSW’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.41% for LHSW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.95% for LHSW’s stock, with a -46.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LHSW Trading at -46.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -49.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHSW rose by +25.60%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5303. In addition, Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd saw -63.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LHSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.36.

Based on Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (LHSW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 51.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (LHSW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.