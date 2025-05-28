LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) has decreased by -5.12 when compared to last closing price of 7.82.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX ) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 21, 2025 10:00 PM ET Company Participants Will Tan – Investor Relations Jay Wenjie Xiao – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arvin Zhanwen Qiao – Chief Risk Officer James Zheng – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Alex Ye – UBS Yada Li – CICC Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) is above average at 7.01x. The 36-month beta value for LX is also noteworthy at 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LX is 132.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. The average trading volume of LX on May 28, 2025 was 4.01M shares.

LX’s Market Performance

The stock of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) has seen a -16.54% decrease in the past week, with a -9.84% drop in the past month, and a -8.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.00% for LX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.62% for LX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 28.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LX

CLSA gave a rating of “Buy” to LX, setting the target price at $3.45 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

LX Trading at -14.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LX fell by -16.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +352.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.30. In addition, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR saw 27.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LX starting from WU Wei, who proposed sale 7,500 shares at the price of $10.58 back on Mar 26 ’25. After this action, WU Wei now owns shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR, valued at $79,350 using the latest closing price.

Wu Yi, the Director of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR, proposed sale 462,601 shares at $11.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25 ’25, which means that Wu Yi is holding shares at $5,116,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.21. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 5.81 for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 236.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.39 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64.

Conclusion

In summary, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.