Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (LXRX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) has seen a 24.15% increase in the past week, with a -2.60% drop in the past month, and a 5.28% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for LXRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.93% for LXRX’s stock, with a -31.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LXRX is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LXRX is 177.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.05% of that float. The average trading volume of LXRX on May 28, 2025 was 15.16M shares.

LXRX) stock’s latest price update

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LXRX)’s stock price has increased by 4.56 compared to its previous closing price of 0.66. However, the company has seen a 24.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that Lexicon is evaluating the safety and efficacy of sotagliflozin in patients with both obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) Pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial is actively enrolling patients in 20 countries, with all sites expected to be operational by Q3 2025 THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) today announced details of its “ SO tagliflozi N in Patients with Symptom AT ic obstructive A nd non-obstructive H ypertrophic C ardio M yopathy (SONATA-HCM)” study were presented on Saturday, May 17. The study design was disclosed in Belgrade, Serbia at one of the premier international heart failure meetings: Heart Failure 2025, the Annual Congress of the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology.

Analysts’ Opinion of LXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXRX stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for LXRX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LXRX in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $1 based on the research report published on March 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXRX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for LXRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2024.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to LXRX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 30th of the previous year.

LXRX Trading at 25.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXRX rose by +24.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6453. In addition, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXRX starting from COATS LONNEL, who proposed sale 300,000 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Aug 15 ’24. After this action, COATS LONNEL now owns shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $480,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.69 for the present operating margin

0.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -5.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.95. Equity return is now at value -86.09, with -49.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.98. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -20.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -184.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.