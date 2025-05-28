Leslies Inc (LESL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) has surged by 1.46 when compared to previous closing price of 0.86, but the company has seen a -4.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that PHOENIX, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-customer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry serving residential customers and pool professionals nationwide, recently launched its refreshed Pool Perks Rewards Program with the introduction of loyalty tiers. This program is making a splash as pool owners dive into summer focused on ensuring their backyard oasis is clean, safe and beautiful for another season of making memories.

Is It Worth Investing in Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Right Now?

LESL has 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LESL is 179.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LESL on May 28, 2025 was 4.96M shares.

LESL’s Market Performance

The stock of Leslies Inc (LESL) has seen a -4.05% decrease in the past week, with a 37.54% rise in the past month, and a -30.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for LESL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.45% for LESL stock, with a simple moving average of -56.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LESL reach a price target of $1.40, previously predicting the price at $2.65. The rating they have provided for LESL stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on February 18th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to LESL, setting the target price at $3.75 in the report published on November 26th of the previous year.

LESL Trading at 21.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares surge +39.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL fell by -4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7642. In addition, Leslies Inc saw -60.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Iskander Anthony A, who purchase 63,995 shares at the price of $0.78 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Iskander Anthony A now owns 65,995 shares of Leslies Inc, valued at $49,916 using the latest closing price.

Strain John, the Director of Leslies Inc, purchase 150,000 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Strain John is holding 270,000 shares at $118,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leslies Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.05.

Based on Leslies Inc (LESL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at -4.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 90.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 17.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Leslies Inc (LESL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.