Lemonade Inc (LMND) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.48 compared to its previous closing price of 33.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Lemonade (LMND) is a top AI-driven insurance disruptor, with significant long-term upside as it scales and leverages operating efficiencies. Amazon (AMZN) remains deeply undervalued, with AWS and advertising segments alone justifying a higher valuation than its current market cap. Nebius (NBIS) is poised for substantial growth, with ARR and capacity expansion supporting a conservative 4.5x upside from current levels.

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.14.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for LMND is 58.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 29.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LMND on May 28, 2025 was 1.87M shares.

LMND’s Market Performance

LMND’s stock has seen a 1.67% increase for the week, with a 9.42% rise in the past month and a 2.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for Lemonade Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.01% for LMND’s stock, with a 9.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $24 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMND reach a price target of $42, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for LMND stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 20th, 2024.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Underperform” to LMND, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

LMND Trading at 5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.05. In addition, Lemonade Inc saw -11.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMND starting from SoftBank Group Capital Ltd, who sale 500,000 shares at the price of $32.25 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, SoftBank Group Capital Ltd now owns 7,498,723 shares of Lemonade Inc, valued at $16,124,324 using the latest closing price.

SoftBank Group Capital Ltd, the 10% Owner of Lemonade Inc, sale 387,282 shares at $32.84 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that SoftBank Group Capital Ltd is holding 7,111,441 shares at $12,718,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lemonade Inc stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at -0.14. Equity return is now at value -35.57, with -16.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lemonade Inc (LMND), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -183.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lemonade Inc (LMND) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.