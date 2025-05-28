La Rosa Holdings Corp (LRHC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LRHC is 1.87.

The public float for LRHC is 15.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. On May 28, 2025, LRHC’s average trading volume was 7.92M shares.

LRHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of La Rosa Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: LRHC) has increased by 5.90 when compared to last closing price of 0.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-07 that Celebration, FL, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech company, today announced strong growth for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, at two of its fastest-growing brokerages; branch office of La Rosa Realty LLC (“Celebration office”) in Celebration, Florida, and BF Prime LLC (“BF Prime”) in Carolina, Puerto Rico. At the Celebration office, the agent base expanded by 412 agents year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025.

LRHC’s Market Performance

LRHC’s stock has risen by 2.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.97% and a quarterly drop of -37.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for La Rosa Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.60% for LRHC stock, with a simple moving average of -71.73% for the last 200 days.

LRHC Trading at -9.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRHC rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1424. In addition, La Rosa Holdings Corp saw -82.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRHC starting from SANTOS ALEX, who sale 9,611 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Sep 13 ’24. After this action, SANTOS ALEX now owns 0 shares of La Rosa Holdings Corp, valued at $8,583 using the latest closing price.

SANTOS ALEX, the Officer of La Rosa Holdings Corp, proposed sale 9,611 shares at $0.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10 ’24, which means that SANTOS ALEX is holding shares at $8,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16 for the present operating margin

0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for La Rosa Holdings Corp stands at -0.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.03. Equity return is now at value -340.81, with -85.65 for asset returns.

Based on La Rosa Holdings Corp (LRHC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -17.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -12.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of La Rosa Holdings Corp (LRHC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.