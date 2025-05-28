The price-to-earnings ratio for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) is above average at 29.06x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LHX is 186.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LHX on May 28, 2025 was 1.54M shares.

LHX) stock’s latest price update

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.09 compared to its previous closing price of 247.90. However, the company has seen a 6.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that Politics deeply influences markets but remains unpredictable. I focus on how political decisions create powerful investment opportunities, separate from personal views. A massive U.S. missile defense project, inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome, is gaining momentum with huge government funding and international interest, promising a multi-decade impact. This program benefits select defense companies with strong technology and strategic positioning, boosting their growth outlook, free cash flow, and dividend potential for long-term investors.

LHX’s Market Performance

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) has seen a 6.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.09% gain in the past month and a 21.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for LHX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.29% for LHX stock, with a simple moving average of 8.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LHX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LHX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LHX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $263 based on the research report published on April 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LHX reach a price target of $267, previously predicting the price at $289. The rating they have provided for LHX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 08th, 2025.

LHX Trading at 12.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +10.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHX rose by +5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $226.36. In addition, L3Harris Technologies Inc saw 16.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHX starting from ZOISS EDWARD J, who proposed sale 2,000 shares at the price of $245.00 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, ZOISS EDWARD J now owns shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc, valued at $490,000 using the latest closing price.

NIEBERGALL ROSS, the Officer of L3Harris Technologies Inc, proposed sale 1,261 shares at $212.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that NIEBERGALL ROSS is holding shares at $267,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for L3Harris Technologies Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 8.49, with 3.86 for asset returns.

Based on L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.56 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.