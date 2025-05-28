Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (KYTX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KYTX is 19.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.93% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of KYTX was 295.75K shares.

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYTX)’s stock price has soared by 13.66 in relation to previous closing price of 2.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYTX) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Kyverna on December 9, 2024 with a Class Period pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s offering documents issued in connection with its initial public offering (“IPO”) conducted on February 8, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Kyverna have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

KYTX’s Market Performance

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (KYTX) has seen a 24.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.86% gain in the past month and a -11.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.82% for KYTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.16% for KYTX’s stock, with a -37.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KYTX

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KYTX reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for KYTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 10th, 2024.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to KYTX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

KYTX Trading at 19.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KYTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.63%, as shares surge +25.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KYTX rose by +24.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, Kyverna Therapeutics Inc saw -31.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KYTX

The total capital return value is set at -0.71. Equity return is now at value -49.72, with -44.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (KYTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -19.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2200.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -142.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (KYTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.