Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO) has surged by 1.10 when compared to previous closing price of 33.49, but the company has seen a -1.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klaviyo, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: KVYO), the only CRM built for consumer brands, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering (the “offering”) of 10,969,078 shares of its Series A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Series A Common Stock”), by Andrew Bialecki, the Company’s CEO and co-founder, at a public offering price of $34.00 per share, to cover tax obligations related to the exercise of his stock options, which expire this year. The Comp.

Is It Worth Investing in Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KVYO is 80.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KVYO on May 28, 2025 was 2.24M shares.

KVYO’s Market Performance

KVYO’s stock has seen a -1.86% decrease for the week, with a 14.47% rise in the past month and a -16.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for Klaviyo Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.26% for KVYO stock, with a simple moving average of -6.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KVYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KVYO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for KVYO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KVYO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $43 based on the research report published on March 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KVYO reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for KVYO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2024.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to KVYO, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

KVYO Trading at 9.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +11.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVYO fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.44. In addition, Klaviyo Inc saw -17.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KVYO starting from SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, who sale 4,000,000 shares at the price of $33.00 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, SUMMIT PARTNERS L P now owns 0 shares of Klaviyo Inc, valued at $132,000,000 using the latest closing price.

SUMMIT INVESTORS GE IX/VC IV (, the Owner of Klaviyo Inc, proposed sale 1,613 shares at $34.50 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that SUMMIT INVESTORS GE IX/VC IV ( is holding shares at $55,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KVYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09 for the present operating margin

0.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Klaviyo Inc stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at -0.07. Equity return is now at value -4.73, with -3.86 for asset returns.

Based on Klaviyo Inc (KVYO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -66.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.