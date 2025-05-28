KinderCare Learning Companies Inc (KLC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of KinderCare Learning Companies Inc (NYSE: KLC) has surged by 7.16 when compared to previous closing price of 11.73, but the company has seen a 3.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-13 that KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (KLC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in KinderCare Learning Companies Inc (NYSE: KLC) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KLC is 30.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.27% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of KLC was 729.00K shares.

KLC’s Market Performance

KLC stock saw an increase of 3.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.14% and a quarterly increase of -37.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for KinderCare Learning Companies Inc (KLC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.01% for KLC stock, with a simple moving average of -33.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KLC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KLC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $30 based on the research report published on November 25, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLC reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for KLC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to KLC, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

KLC Trading at 0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLC rose by +3.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.57. In addition, KinderCare Learning Companies Inc saw -29.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KLC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for KinderCare Learning Companies Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -13.54, with -2.26 for asset returns.

Based on KinderCare Learning Companies Inc (KLC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 209.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, KinderCare Learning Companies Inc (KLC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.