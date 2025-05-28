Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.59 in comparison to its previous close of 20.48, however, the company has experienced a -3.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Kimco Realty (KIM) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Right Now?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47x compared to its average ratio. KIM has 36-month beta value of 1.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KIM is 661.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KIM on May 28, 2025 was 5.54M shares.

KIM’s Market Performance

The stock of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has seen a -3.05% decrease in the past week, with a 3.24% rise in the past month, and a -3.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for KIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.41% for KIM’s stock, with a -6.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for KIM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KIM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on January 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KIM reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for KIM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2024.

KIM Trading at 1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIM fell by -3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.92. In addition, Kimco Realty Corporation saw -10.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIM starting from LOURENSO FRANK, who sale 8,714 shares at the price of $22.30 back on Feb 14 ’25. After this action, LOURENSO FRANK now owns 203,810 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation, valued at $194,323 using the latest closing price.

Frank Lourenso, the Director of Kimco Realty Corporation, proposed sale 8,714 shares at $22.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14 ’25, which means that Frank Lourenso is holding shares at $194,323 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33 for the present operating margin

0.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimco Realty Corporation stands at 0.27. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 5.19, with 2.81 for asset returns.

Based on Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.26 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.