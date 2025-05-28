Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB): A Technical Analysis

Kimberly-Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47x compared to its average ratio. KMB has 36-month beta value of 0.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for KMB is 331.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KMB on May 28, 2025 was 2.36M shares.

https://247wallst.com reported 2025-05-25 that Key Points You can pack your portfolio with dividend payers to juice your returns over the long run. At the same time, the cornerstone of your strategy should be solid companies, not just the biggest yield. Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset's free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don't waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor) One huge lesson I've learned during the past quarter century is that time is a dividend investor's best friend. It’s possible to build life-changing wealth if you pick stocks that represent solid businesses, accumulate shares, and consistently reinvest the dividends for many years. The secret sauce here isn’t to chase after stocks that pay the highest dividend yields. Rather, it’s getting good yield while also focusing on companies that are growing their sales, income, or both. Thus, I’ve developed a dividend investing strategy over the past 25 years that emphasizes financially firm businesses instead of gigantic yields. So, feel free to add these rock-solid dividend deliverers to your buy-and-hold portfolio today. Lockheed Martin (LMT) As long as we live in an uncertain world, there will always be a need for national defense infrastructure. Consequently, I’ve counted on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) stock as a mainstay of my dividend-paying portfolio. Defense contractor Lockheed Martin is a financially solid company, I believe, because the company’s top-line and bottom-line results are moving in the right direction. Specifically, Lockheed Martin grew its first-quarter 2025 sales by 4% year over year to $17.963 billion and its net earnings by 10.8% to $1.712 billion. Unless you expect the world to live in complete peace and harmony, it makes sense to add some Lockheed Martin shares to your portfolio. Currently, the company offers a forward annual dividend yield of 2.79%. Imagine how those dividend distributions can enhance your wealth over time if you continue to reinvest them. Actually, you don’t have to imagine it because I’ll now use a historic dividend reinvestment returns calculator to show you what the results can look like. If you had invested $10,000 in Lockheed Martin stock at the beginning of the year 2000 and not reinvested the dividends, you would have grown it to $297,011.60. Yet, if you had reinvested the dividends over those 25 years, you would have grown your LMT stock investment to $441,649.89. Clearly, a minor adjustment to your strategy can make a huge difference over time. Coca-Cola (KO) What could possibly be more refreshing than an ice-cold soda from beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)? My answer would be: a distribution of cold, hard cash in your portfolio from Coca-Cola, a consistent dividend payer for many years. As a business, Coca-Cola has stayed financially reliable through good and bad times. For instance, in 2025’s first quarter (which included some broad-market volatility), Coca-Cola grew its organic revenue by 6% year over year and increased its earnings per share (EPS) by 5% to $0.77. What if you had invested $10,000 in KO stock at the beginning of this century? It would have been a good decision since, without reinvesting the dividends, that $10,000 would have turned into $35,271.43 by now. Reinvesting all of the dividend distributions would have been even better, though. That strategy would have grown your investment to $51,274.26, believe it or not. Today, Coca-Cola provides a 2.84% forward annual dividend yield, so don’t hesitate to take a sip of these delicious distributions in 2025. Dominion Energy (D) Throughout the ups and downs of the economy, people will undoubtedly continue to use electricity. That’s why I’ve counted on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) to continue generating revenue and delivering dividend payments during the past 25 years. Dominion Energy is a large utilities company with a firm financial foothold. In Q1 of 2025, the company grew its operating revenue to $4.076 billion from $3.632 billion in the year-earlier quarter. In that same time frame, Dominion Energy increased its net income from $0.50 per share to $0.75 per share. Going back to the beginning of January 2000, a simple policy of holding Dominion Energy stock without reinvesting the dividends would have turned $10,000 to $58,013.69. That’s nothing to sneeze at, but if you had reinvested all of the dividends, that same $10,000 would have ballooned to $84,120.94. The historic returns have been amazing, but is it too late to electrify your returns with Dominion Energy stock in 2025? No way! If you want to try out my strategy of investing in financially solid businesses and reinvesting the cash distributions, feel free to purchase shares of Dominion Energy along with Lockheed Martin and Coca-Cola. While you’re at it, check out some other established dividend champions like Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) (with a forward annual dividend yield of 3.58%), Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) (4.08%), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) (2.32%), and Home Depot (NYSE:HD). With ultra-reliable names like these in your portfolio, you can look forward to a fantastic future of outstanding, dividend-driven returns.The post I have invested in dividends for 25 years—These stocks define my whole dividend strategy appeared first on 24/7 Wall St.

KMB’s Market Performance

Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) has experienced a 1.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.54% rise in the past month, and a 1.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.22% for KMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.24% for KMB’s stock, with a 4.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $145 based on the research report published on January 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMB reach a price target of $161. The rating they have provided for KMB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2024.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to KMB, setting the target price at $146 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

KMB Trading at 3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +9.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB rose by +1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.73. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corp saw 9.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Chen Katy, who sale 740 shares at the price of $129.70 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Chen Katy now owns 3,997 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp, valued at $95,978 using the latest closing price.

Chen Katy, the Officer of Kimberly-Clark Corp, proposed sale 2,525 shares at $131.01 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29 ’25, which means that Chen Katy is holding shares at $330,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corp stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.34. Equity return is now at value 229.84, with 14.76 for asset returns.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.87 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.98 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.7. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.