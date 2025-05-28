Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KAPA is 7.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KAPA on May 28, 2025 was 120.94K shares.

The stock of Kairos Pharma Ltd (AMEX: KAPA) has increased by 12.11 when compared to last closing price of 0.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-05-06 that Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2025) – Kairos Pharma, Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) today announced its participation in the D.

KAPA’s Market Performance

Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) has seen a 8.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -26.30% decline in the past month and a -43.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.76% for KAPA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.49% for KAPA’s stock, with a -51.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KAPA Trading at -24.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KAPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares sank -24.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KAPA rose by +8.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6907. In addition, Kairos Pharma Ltd saw -57.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KAPA starting from Murali Ramachandran, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $1.59 back on Nov 25 ’24. After this action, Murali Ramachandran now owns 133,057 shares of Kairos Pharma Ltd, valued at $318 using the latest closing price.

Samuelson Doug, the Chief Financial Officer of Kairos Pharma Ltd, purchase 2,500 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22 ’24, which means that Samuelson Doug is holding 60,796 shares at $3,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KAPA

The total capital return value is set at -0.47. Equity return is now at value -149.74, with -79.52 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -2.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kairos Pharma Ltd (KAPA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.