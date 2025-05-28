Journey Medical Corp (DERM) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Journey Medical Corp (DERM) has gone up by 15.11% for the week, with a 4.02% rise in the past month and a 47.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.96% for DERM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.52% for DERM’s stock, with a 42.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ: DERM) Right Now?

DERM has 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DERM is 8.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DERM on May 28, 2025 was 86.91K shares.

DERM) stock’s latest price update

Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ: DERM)’s stock price has soared by 11.00 in relation to previous closing price of 7.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-14 that Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Jaclyn Jaffe – Senior Director, Corporate Operations Claude Maraoui – Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Benesch – Chief Financial Officer Louis Donati – Director of Market Access Srinivas Sidgiddi – Vice President, Research and Development Ramsey Alloush – Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel Conference Call Participants Scott Henry – AGP Kalpit Patel – B. Riley Securities Thomas Flatten – Lake Street Capital Markets Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of DERM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DERM stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for DERM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DERM in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $9 based on the research report published on August 22, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DERM reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for DERM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 28th, 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DERM, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

DERM Trading at 18.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DERM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DERM rose by +15.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.91. In addition, Journey Medical Corp saw 98.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DERM starting from Maraoui Claude, who sale 4,834 shares at the price of $6.84 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Maraoui Claude now owns 2,348,313 shares of Journey Medical Corp, valued at $33,065 using the latest closing price.

Benesch Joseph, the CFO of Journey Medical Corp, sale 2,409 shares at $6.84 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that Benesch Joseph is holding 203,557 shares at $16,478 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DERM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Journey Medical Corp stands at -0.15. The total capital return value is set at -0.15. Equity return is now at value -48.14, with -10.96 for asset returns.

Based on Journey Medical Corp (DERM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -8.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Journey Medical Corp (DERM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.