Invesco Ltd (IVZ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.64 in relation to its previous close of 14.38. However, the company has experienced a -3.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that I use YCharts’ Value Score and Ben Graham Formula to identify large-cap stocks offering strong value relative to profits, assets, and dividends. Eighteen of twenty-four ‘safer’ lowest-priced Dividend Dogs of the GVAS are fair-priced and ready to buy for income-focused investors. Top ten GVAS stocks are projected to deliver 17.99% to 68.74% net gains by May 2026, with average risk 29% below the market.

Is It Worth Investing in Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ) Right Now?

Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82x compared to its average ratio. IVZ has 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for IVZ is 443.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IVZ on May 28, 2025 was 5.85M shares.

IVZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Invesco Ltd (IVZ) has seen a -3.72% decrease in the past week, with a 5.96% rise in the past month, and a -14.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for IVZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.08% for IVZ’s stock, with a -11.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVZ stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for IVZ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IVZ in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $13 based on the research report published on April 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IVZ reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for IVZ stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on September 12th, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to IVZ, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

IVZ Trading at 2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVZ fell by -3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.75. In addition, Invesco Ltd saw -15.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IVZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Invesco Ltd stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 2.86 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.24 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Invesco Ltd (IVZ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.