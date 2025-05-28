International Paper Co (IP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) is above average at 41.40x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for IP is 522.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IP on May 28, 2025 was 5.80M shares.

IP) stock’s latest price update

International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 47.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. reuters.com reported 2025-05-23 that International Paper said on Friday it will close five packaging sites in Britain, cutting around 300 jobs, citing tough industry conditions.

IP’s Market Performance

IP’s stock has fallen by -3.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.56% and a quarterly drop of -12.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for International Paper Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.78% for IP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for IP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $40 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IP reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for IP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 20th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to IP, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

IP Trading at -0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP fell by -3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.25. In addition, International Paper Co saw -9.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from HOLLY G GOUGHNOUR, who proposed sale 7,500 shares at the price of $44.85 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, HOLLY G GOUGHNOUR now owns shares of International Paper Co, valued at $336,344 using the latest closing price.

Goughnour Holly G., the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of International Paper Co, sale 7,500 shares at $44.85 during a trade that took place back on May 05 ’25, which means that Goughnour Holly G. is holding 31,525 shares at $336,344 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Paper Co stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 3.01, with 1.23 for asset returns.

Based on International Paper Co (IP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.88 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, International Paper Co (IP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.