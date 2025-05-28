International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT)’s stock price has plunge by 2.68relation to previous closing price of 15.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.30% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-19 that IGT’s Q1 FY 2025 double-miss and lowered guidance have narrowed upside, but the stock remains undervalued versus peers. Lottery tailwinds, strong iLottery growth, and disciplined debt management support ongoing free cash flow and capital returns. I’m reducing my price target from $25 to $21.50–$22, reflecting a more cautious outlook but still projecting a 27–30% upside.

Is It Worth Investing in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Right Now?

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91x compared to its average ratio. IGT has 36-month beta value of 1.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IGT is 111.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IGT on May 28, 2025 was 1.68M shares.

IGT’s Market Performance

IGT’s stock has seen a -2.30% decrease for the week, with a -4.09% drop in the past month and a -12.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for International Game Technology PLC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.27% for IGT’s stock, with a -15.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IGT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IGT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $26 based on the research report published on May 30, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IGT reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for IGT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 05th, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to IGT, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

IGT Trading at -3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.40. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw -11.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IGT starting from McGregor Heather Jane, who proposed sale 4,500 shares at the price of $16.95 back on Mar 21 ’25. After this action, McGregor Heather Jane now owns shares of International Game Technology PLC, valued at $76,275 using the latest closing price.

Costa Dorothy, the Officer of International Game Technology PLC, proposed sale 15,014 shares at $20.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14 ’24, which means that Costa Dorothy is holding shares at $306,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Game Technology PLC stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 1.34, with 0.21 for asset returns.

Based on International Game Technology PLC (IGT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.14 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.79. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.