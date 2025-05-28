Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, ICE stock has gone up by 1.01%, with a monthly gain of 9.38% and a quarterly surge of 4.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.11% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.47% for ICE’s stock, with a 10.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) Right Now?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ICE is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ICE is 569.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICE on May 28, 2025 was 3.50M shares.

ICE) stock’s latest price update

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.37 compared to its previous closing price of 176.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that ICE, CME, NDAQ and CBOE gain from rising crypto adoption, trading volumes, and tech investments as the Zacks industry ranks in the top 5%.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $185 based on the research report published on October 14, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICE reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for ICE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 27th, 2024.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to ICE, setting the target price at $182 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

ICE Trading at 5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.24. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc saw 19.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from MARTHA TIRINNANZI, who proposed sale 794 shares at the price of $176.12 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, MARTHA TIRINNANZI now owns shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, valued at $139,839 using the latest closing price.

Edmonds Christopher Scott, the President, Fixed Income & Data of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sale 552 shares at $174.52 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Edmonds Christopher Scott is holding 15,658 shares at $96,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc stands at 0.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 10.27, with 2.03 for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.95 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.