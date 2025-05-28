Inter & Co Inc (INTR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) has decreased by -0.42 when compared to last closing price of 7.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-05-27 that Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 27, 2025) – Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) (OTCQB: IMTCF) (“Intrepid” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from the first diamond drill hole of its 2025 exploration program at the Company’s Corral Copper Property (“Corral” or the “Property”) in Cochise County, Arizona. To date, four drill holes have been completed at the Ringo Zone and assay results have been received from one of the four drill holes.

Is It Worth Investing in Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) is 17.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INTR is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for INTR is 230.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On May 28, 2025, INTR’s average trading volume was 2.82M shares.

INTR’s Market Performance

The stock of Inter & Co Inc (INTR) has seen a 2.44% increase in the past week, with a 7.05% rise in the past month, and a 33.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for INTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.95% for INTR’s stock, with a 20.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for INTR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for INTR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8.50 based on the research report published on October 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INTR reach a price target of $6.80. The rating they have provided for INTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 25th, 2024.

INTR Trading at 15.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTR rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, Inter & Co Inc saw 69.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTR starting from Ana LuizaFranco Forattini, who proposed sale 34,537 shares at the price of $5.79 back on Mar 18 ’25. After this action, Ana LuizaFranco Forattini now owns shares of Inter & Co Inc, valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Santiago Horacio Stel, the Officer of Inter & Co Inc, proposed sale 44,641 shares at $5.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Santiago Horacio Stel is holding shares at $255,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

1.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inter & Co Inc stands at 0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 11.11, with 1.35 for asset returns.

Based on Inter & Co Inc (INTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Inter & Co Inc (INTR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.