Intellicheck Inc (IDN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Intellicheck Inc (IDN) has seen a 57.10% increase in the past week, with a 100.00% gain in the past month, and a 98.47% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.64% for IDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 60.80% for IDN’s stock, with a 102.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ: IDN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IDN is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IDN is 18.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IDN on May 28, 2025 was 171.89K shares.

IDN) stock’s latest price update

Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ: IDN)’s stock price has increased by 13.29 compared to its previous closing price of 4.59. However, the company has seen a 57.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that Does Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for IDN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IDN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $2 based on the research report published on August 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDN reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for IDN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 11th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to IDN, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

IDN Trading at 83.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares surge +104.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +125.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDN rose by +57.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.23. In addition, Intellicheck Inc saw 85.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDN starting from Braca Gregory, who sale 7,703 shares at the price of $4.33 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Braca Gregory now owns 823 shares of Intellicheck Inc, valued at $33,359 using the latest closing price.

Smith Guy L, the Director of Intellicheck Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $3.73 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that Smith Guy L is holding 391,948 shares at $9,327 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05 for the present operating margin

0.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intellicheck Inc stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.06. Equity return is now at value -4.57, with -3.37 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -0.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intellicheck Inc (IDN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.