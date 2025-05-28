Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IINN is 23.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of IINN was 320.51K shares.

IINN) stock’s latest price update

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ: IINN)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.05 in comparison to its previous close of 0.47, however, the company has experienced a -13.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-07 that RA’ANANA, Israel, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) (“Inspira” or the “Company”), a pioneer in innovative life-support and diagnostic technologies, today announced that the INSPIRA™ ART100 has been approved by Israel’s largest healthcare provider to undergo a clinical validation by leading physicians who intend to use the innovative life-support and diagnostic device during organ transplant procedures. As part of this advancement, Inspira will deploy the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved INSPIRA ART100 system at one of Israel’s renowned medical centers affiliated with the largest health care provider.

IINN’s Market Performance

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) has seen a -13.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.97% decline in the past month and a -46.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for IINN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.76% for IINN’s stock, with a -55.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IINN Trading at -27.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IINN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -28.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IINN fell by -13.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5434. In addition, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd saw -56.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IINN starting from Goldwasser Benad, who proposed sale 35,270 shares at the price of $0.74 back on Mar 19 ’25. After this action, Goldwasser Benad now owns shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd, valued at $26,234 using the latest closing price.

Goldwasser Benad, the Director of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd, proposed sale 81,633 shares at $0.77 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that Goldwasser Benad is holding shares at $62,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IINN

The total capital return value is set at 0.0.

Based on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -14.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 11096.0 with net debt to EBITDA at 401.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.