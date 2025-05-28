Inotiv Inc (NOTV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV)’s stock price has plunge by 20.28relation to previous closing price of 2.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inotiv, Inc. (Nasdaq: NOTV) (the “Company” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, today announced that Robert Leasure Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer will present at the upcoming Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York. The live presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 4 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ: NOTV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NOTV is at 4.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NOTV is 29.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.55% of that float. The average trading volume for NOTV on May 28, 2025 was 712.01K shares.

NOTV’s Market Performance

NOTV stock saw an increase of 13.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 36.36% and a quarterly increase of -32.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.32% for Inotiv Inc (NOTV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.99% for NOTV stock, with a simple moving average of -7.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOTV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NOTV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NOTV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3.75 based on the research report published on May 14, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOTV reach a price target of $11.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for NOTV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 09th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to NOTV, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

NOTV Trading at 16.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, as shares surge +33.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTV rose by +13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.09. In addition, Inotiv Inc saw -38.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTV starting from Coelho Mary Theresa, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $2.35 back on Apr 01 ’25. After this action, Coelho Mary Theresa now owns 74,303 shares of Inotiv Inc, valued at $12,916 using the latest closing price.

Coelho Mary Theresa, the Director of Inotiv Inc, proposed sale 5,500 shares at $2.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01 ’25, which means that Coelho Mary Theresa is holding shares at $15,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1 for the present operating margin

0.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inotiv Inc stands at -0.18. The total capital return value is set at -0.08. Equity return is now at value -47.95, with -11.06 for asset returns.

Based on Inotiv Inc (NOTV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -26.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inotiv Inc (NOTV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.