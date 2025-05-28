Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ)’s stock price has increased by 9.33 compared to its previous closing price of 0.87. However, the company has seen a -5.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-26 that The global automotive sensors market is booming due to rising vehicle standards and consumer demand for safety and innovation. Key players like Innoviz, Bosch, OmniVision, and Continental are investing in advanced sensing technologies, including LiDAR, RADAR, and 3D Vision Sensors. Discover top 10 sensing advancements driving the industry. The global automotive sensors market is booming due to rising vehicle standards and consumer demand for safety and innovation. Key players like Innoviz, Bosch, OmniVision, and Continental are investing in advanced sensing technologies, including LiDAR, RADAR, and 3D Vision Sensors. Discover top 10 sensing advancements driving the industry.

Is It Worth Investing in Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for INVZ is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for INVZ is 198.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.64% of that float. The average trading volume of INVZ on May 28, 2025 was 4.10M shares.

INVZ’s Market Performance

INVZ’s stock has seen a -5.32% decrease for the week, with a 19.02% rise in the past month and a 16.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.18% for Innoviz Technologies Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.69% for INVZ stock, with a simple moving average of 7.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVZ stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for INVZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INVZ in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $4 based on the research report published on December 20, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to INVZ, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

INVZ Trading at 29.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares surge +24.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVZ fell by -5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8477. In addition, Innoviz Technologies Ltd saw -43.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INVZ starting from Cegla Eldar Mordechay, who proposed sale 10,000 shares at the price of $1.53 back on Dec 24 ’24. After this action, Cegla Eldar Mordechay now owns shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd, valued at $15,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INVZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.2 for the present operating margin

-0.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innoviz Technologies Ltd stands at -3.9. The total capital return value is set at -0.98. Equity return is now at value -65.19, with -45.18 for asset returns.

Based on Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -94.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.