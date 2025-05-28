Innovate Corp (VATE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Innovate Corp (NYSE: VATE)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.93 in comparison to its previous close of 6.32, however, the company has experienced a 24.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE) (“INNOVATE” or the “Company”) announced today that DBM Global Inc. (“DBMG”), a family of companies providing fully integrated steel construction services, and an operating subsidiary of INNOVATE, will pay a cash dividend of approximately $5.5 million, or $1.42 per share, on June 16, 2025 to DBMG’s stockholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025. As the largest stockholder of DBMG, INNOVATE expects to receive approximately $5 million of the total $5.5 million dividend payout. INNOVATE’s individual stockholders are not eligible to receive the cash dividend.

Is It Worth Investing in Innovate Corp (NYSE: VATE) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VATE is 5.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.50% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of VATE was 56.45K shares.

VATE’s Market Performance

VATE’s stock has seen a 24.41% increase for the week, with a 11.46% rise in the past month and a -26.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.06% for Innovate Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.40% for VATE’s stock, with a 15.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VATE Trading at 9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VATE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.73%, as shares surge +8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VATE rose by +24.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.40. In addition, Innovate Corp saw 49.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VATE starting from Voigt Paul, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $3.98 back on Nov 19 ’24. After this action, Voigt Paul now owns 25,000 shares of Innovate Corp, valued at $99,500 using the latest closing price.

Voigt Paul, the Interim CEO of Innovate Corp, purchase 43,785 shares at $3.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’24, which means that Voigt Paul is holding 211,655 shares at $166,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VATE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovate Corp stands at -0.04. The total capital return value is set at 1.25.

Based on Innovate Corp (VATE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 33.99. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -99.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Innovate Corp (VATE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.