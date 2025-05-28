Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.75 compared to its previous closing price of 80.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-07 that DAVIDSON, N.C., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, announced that Vik Kini, chief financial officer, and Matthew Fort, vice president, Investor Relations and FP&A, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wolfe Research 18th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

Is It Worth Investing in Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) Right Now?

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.83x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IR is 402.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.33% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of IR was 3.34M shares.

IR’s Market Performance

IR’s stock has seen a -1.15% decrease for the week, with a 10.15% rise in the past month and a -0.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for Ingersoll-Rand Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.02% for IR’s stock, with a -8.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $107 based on the research report published on November 18, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IR reach a price target of $124, previously predicting the price at $102. The rating they have provided for IR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 13th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to IR, setting the target price at $97 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

IR Trading at 6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +10.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.17. In addition, Ingersoll-Rand Inc saw -8.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Reynal Vicente, who sale 38,657 shares at the price of $83.03 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Reynal Vicente now owns 193,186 shares of Ingersoll-Rand Inc, valued at $3,209,768 using the latest closing price.

Reynal Vicente, the Officer of Ingersoll-Rand Inc, proposed sale 38,657 shares at $83.03 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Reynal Vicente is holding shares at $3,209,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll-Rand Inc stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 8.09, with 4.85 for asset returns.

Based on Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 877.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.79 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.