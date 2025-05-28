Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INDI is 2.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INDI is 189.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.56% of that float. On May 28, 2025, INDI’s average trading volume was 3.74M shares.

INDI) stock’s latest price update

Indie Semiconductor Inc (NASDAQ: INDI)’s stock price has soared by 7.44 in relation to previous closing price of 2.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-13 that indie Semiconductor, Inc. INDI reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results on Monday.

INDI’s Market Performance

INDI’s stock has fallen by -1.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.00% and a quarterly drop of -20.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.85% for Indie Semiconductor Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.05% for INDI’s stock, with a -25.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $4.50 based on the research report published on January 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for INDI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2024.

CJS Securities gave a rating of “Market Outperform” to INDI, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

INDI Trading at 20.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares surge +29.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, Indie Semiconductor Inc saw -35.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from McClymont Donald, who sale 65,754 shares at the price of $2.90 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, McClymont Donald now owns 246,535 shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc, valued at $190,687 using the latest closing price.

Aoki Ichiro, the President of Indie Semiconductor Inc, sale 2,605 shares at $2.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07 ’25, which means that Aoki Ichiro is holding 59,465 shares at $7,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.73 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Indie Semiconductor Inc stands at -0.62. The total capital return value is set at -0.19. Equity return is now at value -32.43, with -15.88 for asset returns.

Based on Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -93.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.