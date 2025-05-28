Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (INDP) Stock Experiences -31.15% Monthly Change

The stock of Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (INDP) has seen a -16.85% decrease in the past week, with a -31.15% drop in the past month, and a -58.42% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.25% for INDP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.73% for INDP’s stock, with a -66.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INDP) Right Now?

INDP has 36-month beta value of 1.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INDP is 12.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INDP on May 28, 2025 was 414.66K shares.

INDP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INDP) has dropped by -12.11 compared to previous close of 0.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDP) (“Indaptus” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to pioneering innovative cancer and viral infection treatments, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a corporate update.

INDP Trading at -35.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares sank -32.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDP fell by -16.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4197. In addition, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc saw -61.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INDP

The total capital return value is set at -5.71. Equity return is now at value -259.00, with -192.51 for asset returns.

Based on Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (INDP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -225.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -15.02 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (INDP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.